Mamita Murder Case: Prime Accused Gobinda Sahu’s Remand Ends

Kalahandi: Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case, was on Monday sent to Kantabanji Jail as his five-day remand ended on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Bolangir Police had produced Sahu before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Bangomunda which allowed the police to take Sahu on remand for five days.

During the remand period, police interrogated him about the details of the murder. He was also taken to the crime spot where he recreated the scene.

Sahu reportedly demonstrated how he burnt the body of the deceased and buried her in the 10-feet-deep pit at the stadium.

On October 8, Sahu had killed Mamita in his car.

Post her death, Sahu took Mamita’s dead body to the under-construction Mahaling Stadium near the Sunshine Model School premises and buried her body in a pit.