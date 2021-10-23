Mamita Murder Case: Kin Demands Death Sentence For Prime Accused

Bolangir: The family of deceased school teacher Mamita Meher demanded a death sentence for the prime accused in the sensational murder case, Govind Sahu.

During the visit of a team of Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) to Mamita’s residence at Jharni village in Balangir district, her father demanded a death sentence for the main accused.

“As Mamita was the sole breadwinner in the family, my son should be given a government job,” said Mamita’s father after meeting with OSCW Chairperson Minati Behera today.

The OSCW members discussed with the family members and assured justice for them. They also assured them to take stringent action against the accused person.

The OSCW chief said that a charge sheet will be filed soon and the murder case will be fast-tracked. Later, the team left for Mahaling in the Kalahandi district where Mamita’s body was found buried underground at an under-construction stadium near the Sunshine Public School.

The team will submit a report of Mamita Meher’s murder case to the State Government after inspecting the crime scene at Mahaling.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Women Commission had sought a detailed report of the case from the Kalahandi SP within 15 days.