Mamita Murder Case: Kegaon IIC Suspended Over Dereliction In Duty

Kalahandi: In a recent development in the Mamita murder case, Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Kegaon Police Station, Damu Paraja in Kalahandi district has been suspended on Thursday over dereliction in duty.

SP Saravana Vivek placed IIC Paraja under suspension with immediate effect in connection with lady teacher Mamita Meher’s death case.

According to SP, IIC Damu did not register a complaint of deceased parents.

Today, a police team led by DIG, Northern Range, Deepal Kumar arrived at the girls’ hostel of the Mahaling group and carried out an investigation.

Worth mentioning, the lady teacher was killed inside a car, abducting her from Sunshine Public school. Ultimately, her remnants were buried in a pit at Mahlinga stadium after burning the body.

As per earlier reports, the main accused, Gobinda, had already confessed to his crime during interrogation by Bolangir police.

Sources said, police have initiated a high-level investigation into the abduction and murder mystery of Mamita Meher, the teacher of Sunshine Public school.