Mamita Murder Case: JCB machine used by accused Govind Sahu seized

Bolangir: In another development regarding the Mamita Meher murder case, Sindhekela police have seized the JCB machine which was used to dig up the pit & the scooty used by prime accused Govind Sahu.

During interrogation, he confessed to have killed Mamita Meher, a teacher at Sunshine English Medium School in Mahaling area of Kalahandi district. She went missing October 8 and was found dead subsequently.

Govind Sahu has reportedly confessed that he first killed Mamita in his car and then burnt it before burying the body at a mini stadium in Kalahandi.

It was a pre-planned murder and Sahu had directed a JCB machine operator October 7 to dig a pit at the under-construction stadium near Sunshine English Medium School at Mahalinga in the district.

More number of persons are involved in the murder of Mamita, cops had stated earlier stated.

