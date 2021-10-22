Mamita Murder Case: BJP Mahila Morcha Activists Barge Into Capital Police Station

Bhubaneswar: The members of BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday barged into Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar, demanding expulsion and arrest of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, prime accused in the murder of Mamita Meher.

A team of party members led by BJP spokesperson Lekhashree Samantasinghar and Pinky Pradhan barged into Capital Police Station holding banners and posters.

The party members demanded Mishra’s arrest alleging his good relations with prime accused Sahu.

Meanwhile, LoP Pradipta Naik has sought Rs 2 crore compensation for Mamita Meher’s kin and government job for a member of the famil.

Naik also demands Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to direct police to give protection to Mamita’s family.

Earlier, demanding Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s dismissal over missing lady teacher case, Odisha BJP took out a rally near Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.