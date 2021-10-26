Mamita Murder Case: 3-Member BJP Central Team To Visit Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A three-member Central team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will visit Odisha and conduct a review in the sensational Mamita Meher’s murder case, informed party national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

“Party president JP Nadda is aware of the incident. As per his directions, a 3-member BJP central team including Sunita Duggal, Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury will visit Odisha, conduct a review, and submit a report,” said Patra.

On October 9, Mamita’s body was burnt and buried in a pit around ten feet deep inside the under-construction Mahaling High School Stadium premises. Fearing an expose of his illicit and extra-marital affair, Gobinda Sahu had killed Mamita, the DIG has said.

Gobinda Sahu, president of the Management Committee of Sunshine School, Mahaling was apprehended on Tuesday while he was hiding in a sugarcane field in Budhipadar village under Bangomunda block of Bolangir district.