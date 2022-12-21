Mamita murder accused Gobinda’s last rites performed; ‘death’ remains mystery

Golamunda: The last rites of Gobinda Sahu, the main accused in the murder of the Mahaling Sunshine School principal Mamita Meher, were completed at Mahaling cremation ground on Wednesday evening.

Sahu allegedly committed suicide in Kantabanji sub-jail yesterday morning by tying his neck with a towel and hanging himself from the window beam.

Today, after the autopsy at Bolangir DHH, Gobinda’s body was taken to his house at 5.30 pm where family members including his wife, three daughters and son were present. Following a funeral procession, his son, Chinu Sahu, performed the last rites.

While the mystery behind Mamita’s murder was yet to be solved, prime accused Gobinda’s sudden death inside the jail premises deepened the mystery more.

Gobinda’s family members have alleged that it was a murder while the police say that an investigation is underway to unravel the truth. They also claimed that an envelope was spotted inside his pocket but the police handed over it to the investigating CB-CID officers and did not share any information about it with them.

Today Crime Branch CID took over the enquiry of Gobinda Sahu’s death in Kantabanji Sub-jail on 20.12.2022. A team consisting of 1 Deputy SP, 1 Inspector, 2 SIs(1 Cyber expert), an Assistant Director, Biology Division, 1 Scientific Officer, Toxicology, 1 photographer and others of SFSL, Bhubaneswar, led by DSP Bijay Mallick, reached Kantabanji PS and took charge of the relevant documents.

“The team reached Bolangir on Tuesday night and this morning team proceeded to the spot along with the Scientific team. The team examined jail staff and UTPs and seized relevant official documents in presence of witnesses under the seizure list. The cops also seized one gamucha and a Kitchen cloth, one pair of slipper belonging to Gobind Sahu, and one wooden log from the spot of hanging collected by the Scientific Team and packed and sealed them properly in presence of witnesses. The enquiry is on and the entire team is camping at Kantabanji,” the police said in a press note.