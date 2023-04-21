Mamita Meher’s Family To Get Rs 10 Lakh Assistance

Bolangir: The district administration will provide a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Mamita Meher. The District Legal Services Authority directed the administration in this regard.

District judge and Legal Services Authority Chairman Lalatendu Jena presided over a meeting in presence of Balangir Collector Chanchal Rana, SP Nitin Kushalkar, CDMO Pradeep Guru and others.

A total of 26 applications were considered in the meeting. Out of them, 13 applications were considered eligible and a total of Rs 22.70 lakh were sanctioned.

Out of Rs 22.70 lakh, Rs 10 lakh have been approved for the family of deceased Mamita Meher. The family will get Rs 5 lakh in the first phase while rest of the amount will be disbursed after trial of the case.

Banty Meher, brother of Mamita Meher, had appealed to the administration to provide financial assistance as the family’s only bread earner was murdered.

Notably, the prime accused in the Mamita murder case, Govinda Sahu, had recently died inside jail by suicide.