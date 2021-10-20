Mamita Meher Murder Case: Prime Accused Govind Sahu Confesses!

Bhubaneswar: In a fresh development in the sensational case of alleged murder of Mamita Meher, prime suspect Govind Sahu reportedly confessed to having killed the lady teacher.

During police interrogation, prime suspect Govind Sahu reportedly confesses to having killed Mamita.

Meher and three others including Govind’s associate Radhe, JCB driver and stadium clerk have been detained.

Sahu was yesterday apprehended by the Balangir Police. He was nabbed from his younger sister’s house at Budhipadar village under Bangamunda block in Bolangir district.

The Bolangir Police had announced Rs 1 lakh cash reward for sharing information on the absconder. Hours after announcement, he was apprehended by the police in the murder case.

Mamita’s body was yesterday exhumed from an under-construction stadium site of Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district, where she was working as a teacher. Mamita also served as warden of the girls’ hostel of the school.