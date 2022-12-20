Mamita Meher Murder Case: Prime Accused Gobinda Sahu Commits Suicide

Bolangir: The prime accused in Bolangir lady teacher Mamita Meher’s murder case allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.

According to reports, Sahu attempted the extreme step on the prison premises and was rushed to the doctor who declared him ‘brought dead’.

For unversed, Mamita Meher of Jharni village under Turekela block in Bolangir district, who was worked as a teacher at Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling, went missing on October 8, 2021.

On October 19, the missing teacher’s body parts were found buried in an under-construction stadium at Mahaling. Subsequently, the Bolangir police had announced a cash award of Rs 1,00,000 for the person who would share information about Gobinda’s whereabouts.]

Later on the day, he was arrested from a sugarcane field at Budhipadar village under Bangomunda block in Bolangir district.

More details are awaited.