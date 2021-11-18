Mamita Meher Murder Case: Orissa HC Seeks Status Report From Govt

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today sought Status Report from the State Government over the investigation into Mamita Meher’s murder case.

The court has asked the government to submit the report within a week and scheduled the matter to take place on December 3.

Mamita’s father Suchandra Meher had moved to the High Court and filed a petition seeking fast track trial in the case.

State Home Secretary, DGP, Bolangir Collector, Bolangir SP and Sindhekela police station IIC were made parties in the case.

Notably, the half-charred body of Mamita Meher, who was missing since October 8, was exhumed from a stadium construction site of Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district on October 19, 2021.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that the president of a school managing committee, Gobinda Sahu, is the prime accused. He was later apprehended and confessed to killed the lady teacher Mamita Meher in his car.

Mamita Meher (24) of Jharni village under Turekela block of Bolangir district, was working as a teacher at the Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district.