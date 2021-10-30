Mamita Meher Murder Case: BJP Central Team Demands Min Dibya Shankar Mishra’s Removal

Bhubaneswar: BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday demanded the removal of Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged involvement with the prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case.

Speaking to the media persons, Srinivasan said, “The Minister must step down for the sake of free and fair investigation.”

She also reiterated the demand for a CBI probe into the murder case.

Notably, a BJP central team led by Srinivasan met the family members of the victim at her village in the Bolangir district.

The BJP central team requested Naveen Patnaik to provide financial assistance from the Central Victim Compensation Fund scheme to Meher’s family.