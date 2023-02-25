Mamita Meher murder case: Accused Radheshyam’s bail plea rejected

Kantabanji: The ADJ court here today rejected the bail plea of Radheshyam Chandi, another accused in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case, who is now lodged in the Kantabanji Jail of Bolangir.

According to reports, the ADJ court turned down the bail petition today. His bail application was also rejected earlier.

On Friday, Radheshyam’s lawyer Durgaprasad Padhi applied for bail again. Radheshyam also appeared before the Kantabanji ADJ court today.

In the petition, advocate Padhi prayed to the court to grant Radheshyam bail as his life is in danger after Gobinda Sahu, the main accused in the case, died under mysterious circumstances in Kantabanji jail. However, the ADJ dismissed the bail petition and posted the hearing to another date.