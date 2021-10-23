Mamita Meher Case: Odisha SCW Head To Visit Mahaling

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission for Women (SCW) Chairperson is scheduled to visit Mahaling in Kalahandi district to review the situation after the Mamita Meher murder case came as a shocker.

Source said that Behera will make visit to the site where body of Mamita Meher was dumped underground.

A four-member team of State Commission for Women including its Chairperson a meet the family members of the deceased at her residence in Jharni village under Tureikela block of Bolangir.

Mamita Meher, the 24-year-old woman, was working as teacher at the Sunshine Public School in Mahaling. She had gone missing since October 8. Her body was recovered from an under construction stadium near the school on October 19.

Bolangir Police has arrested Govind Sahu, the President of the school, on charges of murder. Reportedly, he confessed to his crime before the police.