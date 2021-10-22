Mamita Meher Case: More Evidences Found From Accused Radhe’s House

Bolangir: In the latest development into teacher Mamita Meher’s case, more evidence were found from the house of the accused, Radheshyam Chandi in the Kalahandi district.

According to police, a bag containing 3 pairs of women’s garments, a mobile phone and charger, and a few medicines kept under a bed was recovered from the house of Radheshyam alias Radhe, who was arrested in connection with the sensational murder case yesterday.

The source said that Radhe’s wife Asha Chandi found the bag from her house and handed it over to the Kegaon Police.

Speaking on the murder incident, she said, “My husband is innocent. He is being dragged into the case.”

Reportedly, the Bolangir Police, who has taken the accused of Mamita Meher murder case, Govind Sahu on five-day remand, took him to Mahaling stadium to recreate the crime scene.

The scene recreation was done around 4 AM today in presence of DIG (Northern Range) and Bolangir SP.

The senior cop further informed since the 24-year-old teacher of Sunshine Model School, Mahaling had threatened Sahu, who was the president of the School Management Committee (SMC), to expose him, the latter was holding a grudge against her. To take revenge, he decided to eliminate her.