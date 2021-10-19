Mamita Meher Case: Congress’ Student Wing Activists Hurl Eggs At Minister’s Residence

Bhubaneswar: Demanding removal of the Minister of State (MoS) Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged involvement in the lady teacher missing case, activists of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), on Tuesday hurled eggs at the official residence of the lawmaker near the Capital Hospital square here.

NSUI, the student wing of the Congress party demanded that the Minister should first resign from his post to ensure that the victim’s family gets justice.

Around 30-40 of the NSUI activists have been detained by the police.

The agitators led by Chhatra Congress President Yashir Nawaz also attempted to barge inside the Government quarters during their protest. They reiterated the demand for immediate dismissal of the Minister.

Later, police personnel reached the spot and picked up the protesters to avoid any untoward incidents.

Earlier yesterday, Congress MLA from Kantabanji Santosh Singh Saluja demanded the resignation of the Minister after several photos of him with main accused Govind Sahu, president of the School Management Committee, surfaced.