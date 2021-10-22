Mamita Meher Case: Accused Govinda Sahu taken for crime scene recreation

Bolangir: The Bolangir Police, who has taken the accused of Mamita Meher murder case, Govind Sahu on five-day remand, took him to Mahaling stadium to recreate crime scene.

Reportedly, the scene recreation was done around 4AM today in presence of DIG (Northern Range) and Bolangir SP.

DIG (Northern Range) Deepak Kumar revealed how Sahu killed Mamita Meher and said the deceased teacher was aware of two extra-marital affairs of the accused. Mamita Meher had warned the accused to bring his illicit affairs to the fore.

The senior cop further informed since the 24-year-old teacher of Sunshine Model School, Mahaling had threatened Sahu, who was the president of the School Management Committee (SMC), to expose him, the latter was holding a grudge against her. To take revenge, he decided to eliminate her.

“After throttling her to death inside his car on October 8, Sahu took the body to the under-construction stadium of the school for disposal. The accused burnt the body with the help of cardboard and tyre before burying it. The next morning, he closed the pit,” said the DIG.