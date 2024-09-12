Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday declined junior doctors’ demands for chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s presence and a live broadcast as conditions for negotiations to end the month-long ‘cease work’ protest over the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

On the 33rd day of protests, with doctors staging a sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata for a second day, minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya expressed the government’s willingness to engage in talks but hinted that “political forces” could be influencing the protests.

The medics quickly refuted these claims, calling them unfounded, and vowed to continue their protests until their demands were met, news agency PTI reported

While the minister urged the doctors to respect the Supreme Court’s order and return to work, she avoided commenting on whether the government would take any punitive measures against those violating the court’s directive.

Meanwhile, the state-run RG Kar hospital postponed a hearing for 51 doctors accused of creating an atmosphere of intimidation and disrupting the institution’s democratic processes. The inquiry is expected to proceed on Friday.

In addition, TMC leaders issued subtle warnings to the protesting doctors, labeling them as “anti-nationals” and suggesting that the party might organise counter-protests.