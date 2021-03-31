Mamata Banerjee urges Oppn to put a credible front against BJP

Mamata Banerjee urges Oppn
Kolkata: TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has urged opposition leaders to unite against BJP and pursue a strategy to oust it from power.  

Banerjee on Wednesday has written to leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal and Naveen Patnaik stating that she strongly believes that the time has come for a united and effective struggle against BJP’s attacks on democracy and  Constitution.

In her letter she has further urged the leaders to put up a credible front for the people of the country and added that it is high time the controversial regimens like giving more powers to Lt Governor of Delhi and seven such laws should be repealed.

