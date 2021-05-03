Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Bengal CM on May 5 for third term

Kolkata: The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will take oath as West Bengal Chief Minister on May 5 for the third term.

A senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee has confirmed this. She was in power in 2011 and 2016. Worthwhile to mention that the TMC has emerged victorious in the Bengal assembly polls clearing the way for Mamata Banerjee to enjoy a third term in office.

Banerjee was unanimously elected as the leader of the TMC Legislative Council at a party meeting here on Monday.

Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet ministers will be sworn in on May 6 by the protem speaker Subrata Mukherjee. Biman Banerjee will soon be made the Speaker of the West Bengal legislative assembly. The TMC supremo will stake her claim for forming the government in West Bengal.

While the BJP has emerged as the primary opposition in the state with 77 seats. This is the second time that TMC has got a two-thirds majority in West Bengal.