Mamata Banerjee to file nomination for by-polls to Bhabanipur seat today

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will on Friday file her nomination papers for the by-polls to the Bhabanipur seat, an election she needs to win in order to hold on to her office.

This comes months after her party dominated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal assembly elections but Banerjee was routed by turncoat leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

The Election Commission earlier this month announced dates for the upcoming by-polls on three seats in West Bengal and one in Odisha.