Mamata Banerjee takes to painting while on dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee produced two paintings while sitting on dharna on her wheelchair on Tuesday.

Banerjee protested against the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) ban on her campaign for 24 hours. Painting is Banerjee’s favourite hobby.

The West Bengal CM landed at the Mayo road venue in the morning and began her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi statue at the venue. Immediately after she began dharna, she started making swift paintings and displayed those to the public who cheered.

A defence official, meanwhile, said that the area where Mamata Banerjee is staging sit in comes under the jurisdiction of Army and the TMC was yet to receive permission for the programme.

Worthwhile to mention here that Banerjee is staging the dharna as a mark of protest against EC’s “unconstitutional decision” to ban her from campaigning. The EC’s action came after West Bengal CM remarked against the central forces.

The poll body said that Banerjee had made highly provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order. It contravenes the Model Code of Conduct in force, the Election Commission said.