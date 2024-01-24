Mamata Banerjee sustains minor injury in car on way to Kolkata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s car met with an accident in West Bengal on Wednesday. She was returning to Kolkata from an official engagement in East Burdwan. She suffered a minor head injury in the accident.

Banerjee’s car suddenly halted to avoid collision with another vehicle. The sudden braking jolted her, leading to an injury.

News agency ANI reported that a car suddenly came in front of the chief minister’s convoy. The driver of the car was forced to apply brakes.

According to officials, Banerjee didn’t return to Kolkata by helicopter because of bad weather.

The local police said she had gone to East Burdwan by helicopter to address an administrative meeting.

The injury wasn’t serious.

Mamata Banerjee didn’t even stop for medical attention and left for Kolkata, they added.