Mamata Banerjee Says Will Hand Over Doctor’s Rape-Murder Probe To CBI If…

Kolkata: The police will have time till Sunday to solve the rape-murder last week of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, failing which the CBI will take over the case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Monday afternoon. The deadline for the state cops – whom Ms Banerjee backed and praised as “the best in the world” – comes amid intense political pressure by the BJP.

“If there are more accused… and all are not arrested by Sunday… we will hand over the case to the CBI,” the Chief Minister said after meeting the family of the victim, and threw in a swipe at the federal agency, which reports to the BJP.

“… we will hand over even though their success rate is low,” she said, referring to cases taken by the CBI, like the theft of Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel Prize, but which had seen “no justice till date..”

Last week too, the Chief Minister said she has no objection to the CBI – which reports to the BJP-led union government – taking charge of this case, particularly if that was the demand of protesting medical professionals. “… if agitating students want probe by another agency, we are not against it.”

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, speaking after Ms Banerjee’s deadline, outlined steps being taken by the cops to solve this crime. “We are certain… in the next four or five days, if there are more culprits, we will be able to arrest them,” he said, “We have started a helpline… doctors can give information by calling (and) can communicate anonymously… if they have suspicions.”

“We are in touch with family members. We will stay in touch and share progress with them… If, even after that, family is not satisfied then whatever madam (Ms Banerjee) has said will happen,” he said.

The doctor was found on Friday morning in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital.

The initial autopsy report said the victim was bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts, as also on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.

