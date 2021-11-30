Mamata Banerjee on 3-day visit to Mumbai from today

Mumbai: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be in Mumbai on Tuesday and is slated to visit Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar during her three-day visit.

She is also scheduled to meet with industrialists in the state on December 1 with the aim of inviting investments to her home state.

The meeting also holds significance as the Trinamool is trying to expand its national footprint with Banerjee spearheading efforts to unite opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 general elections in the country. Several leaders joined the Trinamool recently with the defection of 12 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, including the state’s former CM Mukul Sangma, being the latest.