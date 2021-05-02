Mamata Banerjee loses Nandigram, to move court

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has lost to her former aide and arch rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. She will go to court against the verdict.

Banerjee who won a landslide victory on Sunday in Bengal said she accepted the verdict in Nandigram. She would approach the court over the “mischief”.

Banerjee trailed Suvendu Adhikari in the early rounds of counting throughout the day. She said Nandigram was a sacrifice needed in the larger victory of the state. The TMC has won the state, she added.