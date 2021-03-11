Mamata Banerjee injured in Nandigram: Nephew posts picture

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen in hospital with her left leg in a cast in a photo tweeted by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee this morning, a day after she alleged an attack in Nandigram, where she filed her nomination for the state election later this month.

Abhishek Banerjee, a Trinamool Congress MP, shared the image with a message targeting the BJP, which has mounted an aggressive campaign to try and oust the two-time Chief Minister and her Trinamool Congress from power in Bengal.

<>

.@BJP4Bengal Brace yourselves to see the power of people of BENGAL on Sunday, May 2nd. Get READY!!! pic.twitter.com/dg6bw1TxiU — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) March 10, 2021

</>

Mamata Banerjee said last evening she was pushed by four or five people against her car and had the door shut on her at a time when there were no police personnel around her.

She had plans to stay the night in Nandigram after filing her election papers but was taken to a hospital in Kolkata, 130 km away, after the incident.