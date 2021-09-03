Mamata Banerjee, Goddess Durga Idols To Share Spotlight In Kolkata Puja Pandal; Sparks Controversy

Kolkata: A controversy has erupted in West Bengal over the organisers of a Durga puja deciding to put up an idol of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at their marquee alongside Goddess Durga’s.

Famous clay modeller Mintu Pal is sculpting the fibreglass idol at his Kumartuli studio draping the “deity” in the TMC chief’s favourite white coloured tant saree and her trademark flip-flop slippers to boot.

The opposition BJP has called the move “nauseating” and one that hurt the sensibilities of Hindus of the state. “This deification of Mamata Banerjee, who has blood of innocent Bengalis on her hand, following the gruesome post poll violence in Bengal, is nauseating. This is an insult to goddess Durga. Mamata Banerjee must stop this. She is hurting the sensibilities of Hindus of Bengal,” wrote the party’s IT department head Amit Malviya on Twitter.

“When someone tries to elevate you to God’s stature only to please you & your silence indicates consent, it means your ego has reached a point where conscience can’t hold it accountable,” wrote Banerjee’s Nandigram nemesis Suvendu Adhikari on Twitter.