West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her dissatisfaction with the life imprisonment sentence handed to Sanjay Roy, convicted for the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The verdict was delivered by a Sealdah court earlier today.



In her remarks, Banerjee stated, “I am not satisfied… All of us demanded the death sentence, but the court gave life imprisonment.”



She further criticized the transfer of the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), asserting, “The case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he was served a death sentence.”



The tragic incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when the body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in a classroom at RG Kar Medical College. The crime sparked nationwide outrage and led to widespread protests by medical professionals, who demanded enhanced security measures in public hospitals.



Sanjay Roy, a former police volunteer, was arrested and charged with the heinous act. Despite the prosecution’s push for the death penalty, the court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment. Banerjee’s dissatisfaction with the verdict reflects the sentiments of many who had hoped for a harsher punishment.