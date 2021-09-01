Mamata Banerjee Blames Centre For Shortage In Vaccine Supply In Bengal

Kolkata: Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again accused the latter of less supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

Banerjee said that the state has maintained zero wastage and achieved its vaccination targets, but there is no supply from the Centre.

Hitting out at the Centre, Banerjee said, “Some promised to bring back ‘kala dhan’, but nothing come of it. We promise what we can deliver as it is important to maintain transparency.”

“The central government procures vaccines and the state government is responsible for administering it. There has barely been any wastage in Bengal. Till yesterday, we have crossed the 4 crore target but we still require 14 crore vaccine doses,” she said.

“Whatever quantity is available with us, we shall distribute it. I urge everyone to not rush and please maintain order. The government will let everyone know when and where to get their vaccines. There is no need to overcrowd the centres,” added Banerjee.