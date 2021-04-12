Mamata Banerjee banned from campaigning for 24 hrs

Kolkata: The Election Commission has banned West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC supremo from campaigning for 24 hours.

The EC said her statement was found to be a ‘violation of the Model Code of Conduct’. TMC MP Derek O’Brien has described it as a black day in our democracy.

The West Bengal Chief Minister will hold a dharna against the Election Commission on Tuesday. Banerjee will sit on dharna on Tuesday at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon protesting the ‘undemocratic and unconstitutional decision’ of the poll body.

The EC said the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has in violation of provisions of Model Code of Conduct and her remarks were provocative laden with a serious potential of a breakdown of law and order. This will adversely affect the election process in the State, the EC added.