Mamata Banerjee alleges she was attacked in Nandigram

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that she was attacked and injured during the election campaign in Nandigram.

The incident occurred at Reyapara area where she had gone to offer prayers, Banerjee said.

She told the media she was attacked by some unidentified people. The West Bengal CM said there were no policemen when the attack occurred. She said 4-5 people came and deliberately tried to push her inside the car and tried to close the door. Banerjee said she is going back to Kolkata.

The TMC supremo said that her leg was swollen and she was feeling feverish. As no police personnel were present at the spot, she thinks it is a ‘conspiracy’.

Banerjee was scheduled to spend Wednesday night in Nandigram, but she returned to Kolkata after the attack. Earlier in the day, Banerjee filed her nomination from Nandigram. She said she will win Nandigram seat. The BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari against her from the assembly constituency.

The TMC supremo said she was confident about her victory from the Nandigram seat. She said as the sitting MLA had resigned, she decided to contest from Nandigram.