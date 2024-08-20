Mallika Sherawat says she was bullied for ‘Indian society is regressive’ remark

Mumbai: Mallika Sherawat’s old statement from over a decade ago has resurfaced on social media, and is now being widely shared online. The actor had said that ‘India is regressive’ for women as there are so many rape cases that make the headlines of newspapers. Mallika took to her Instagram and shared the clip, stating that she was ‘attacked and bullied’ for making the statement so many years ago.

Posting the clip of her old statement, which also had the mention of the case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, Mallika wrote in the caption: “I still can’t forget this moment when I was attacked & bullied by a certain section of the Indian press for speaking out against gang rapes and sexual violence in India !!Some WOMEN in the press and some very big names Bollywood FEMALE ACTRESSES joined the chorus & publicly attacked me for speaking out against gang rapes & sexual violence.”

Mallika went on to add, “This phenomenon highlights a troubling dynamic where instead of supporting someone who’s advocating for change, these women in influential positions are engaging to silence the voice of women like me! This behavior perpetuates a culture of silence & complicity that allows sexual violence to continue. It’s crucial for women especially women in the public eye to stand in solidarity & use their platforms to support rather than vilify, those who speak out against such injustices.”

The video was from the year 2013 when the actor was addressing the press for the Indian reality show, The Bachelorette India. In it, she said to a journalist who asked her why she finds Indian society to be regressive, “With female foeticide and infanticide happening in almost a daily basis, with gangrapes making the headlines of every newspaper… Today I read in the paper, according to UNFPA, 40 percent of Indian women are married below the age of 18, I think it is a very, very regressive state for women. And I stand by it.”

Mallika’s statements have resurfaced in the wake of the case of a post-graduate trainee doctor who was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered. In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest, demanding justice for the victim.