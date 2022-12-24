Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting

Minnesota: The Mall of America in Minnesota was on lockdown Friday night amid reports of a shooting.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers and EMS personnel were on the scene. It said the mall was on lockdown and advised people to stay away from the area.

The department did not confirm if any shots were fired. The lockdown occurred two days before Christmas amid a bust shopping season.

The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the US see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas. The Mall of America confirmed the lockdown on its Twitter account and asked shoppers to remain in “the closest secure location.”