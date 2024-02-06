Malkangiri: Two Girls Slip Into Waterfall While Making Reels

Malkangiri: Two girls slipped into the Gummajharan waterfall while making reels near Govindapali area Malkangiri district.

As per reports, the two girls from Kudumulugumma village have come to visit this waterfall with their parents. There, they started to make reels near the water. By that time, accidentally, they slipped into the water and started drowning. Due to the strong current of the water, they could not come out.

The family members were also frightened and helpless. Seeing this, the two drivers of Govindpali, Jitu Goud and Deepak Goud risked their lives and jumped into the water and saved their lives.