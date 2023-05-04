Malkangiri Tractor Mishap: CM Naveen Announces Rs 3 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Deceased’s kin

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of those killed a fatal tractor accident in Malkangiri district.

The CM also expressed grief and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Four people were killed in a fatal road accident in the Swabhiman area of ​​Malkangiri district.

The trolley of the tractor has overturned killing three people on the spot. Another person succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Six others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in a critical condition.

Police seized the bodies and sent it for a postmortem. Further investigation is underway, police said.