Malkangiri Tractor Mishap: CM Naveen Announces Rs 3 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Deceased’s kin
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of those killed a fatal tractor accident in Malkangiri district.
The CM also expressed grief and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.
Four people were killed in a fatal road accident in the Swabhiman area of Malkangiri district.
The trolley of the tractor has overturned killing three people on the spot. Another person succumbed to injuries in hospital.
Six others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in a critical condition.
Police seized the bodies and sent it for a postmortem. Further investigation is underway, police said.
Comments are closed.