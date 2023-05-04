Malkangiri: Three Held, 2 Detained For Extortion Bid Posing As Human Rights Members

Malkangiri: Malkangiri Model police have arrested three people and detained two women for attempting to extort money from the family of a deceased girl by posing as members of International Human Rights.

A girl of MV-49 village committed suicide due to some unknown reason and the villagers and family members cremated the body without informeing the police. After seven days of the incident, some people of Malkangari claiming themselves members of International Human Rights and reached out to the family of the deceased girl.

They threatened the family members to pay Rs 2 lakhs otherwise they would reveal the incident to the police. They even locked the parents of the deceased girl in another house.

Later, other family members filed a complaint with the Malkangari Model Police Station. Following this, the cops apprehended five persons including two women who claimed to be members of International Human Rights.

While three men were arrested, two women have been detained in the police station for further interrogation.

Malkangiri Model Police Station IIC Regan Kindo revealed that identity cards of the five people who claim to be members of International Human Rights are being verified for authenticity.