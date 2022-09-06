Malkangiri Students Walk 20 KM To Apprise Hostel Mismanagement; Odisha Lokayukta Seeks Replies From Dist Authorities In 6 Weeks

Malkangiri: Taking suo cognizance of the incident reported from Malkangiri’s Korukonda block where as many as 20 boarders of Mariwada Ashram School walked for about 20 kms to meet the district authorities to apprise of severe irregularities in their hostel, Odisha Lokayukta has sought replies from authorities concerned within six weeks.

The Odisha Lokayukta has asked Malkangiri’s District Collector, Project Director, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), District Welfare Officer, Mariwada Ashram School Head Master to file their replies within six weeks.

The move came following the publication of reports by English dailies— The New Indian Express and The Times of India on 4th September 2022 regarding the plight of the inmates of Maribeda Ashram School, run by the ST and SC Development department, in Korukonda block of the district.

On 4th September, more than 20 inmates of the Maribeda Ashram School in Korukonda Block scaled the boundary wall of the hostel and walked for 20 km to the district officials that the rice meant for them is often sold outside by teachers and the food served to them in the hostel is sub-standard. The students further alleged that the hostel does not have toilets and they are forced to live in unhygienic conditions.

“Having regard to the genuine grievance of the tribal students who appear to be victims of malpractice and condition in the hostel, Hon’ble Lokayukta deemed it proper to take suo moto cognizance of the matter and accordingly has issued notices to Collector, Malkangiri, Project Administrator, ITDA, Malkangiri, District Welfare Officer, Malkangiri and HM, Mariwada Ashram School, Malkangiri along with a copy of the newspaper reporting by registered post with AD who shall file their reply within 6 weeks. Notice has also been issued in this context to the Editors of The New Indian Express and The Times of India, both Bhubaneswar edition for information and the matter has also been listed for filing of reply on 26.09.2022 for further orders,” read a press note.