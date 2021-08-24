Malkangiri: SHG Prepares Cereal For Kids At Unhygienic Place; Human Rights Activists Protest

Malkangiri: Human rights activists have protested against a women’s self-help group (SHG) in Malkangiri’s Sidiamal village as the letter was preparing cereals for the Anganwadi children in an unhygienic place.

The protesters also complained to the District Human Rights Commission regarding the same.

According to activists, the people who were engaged to prepare cereals for the kids, are working at a fealty place and the low-quality cereals have been provided to the children.

The activists alleged that there are several places in the districts that are preparing cereals and other packet foods, which are provided to the children as per government rule are dishing out diseases.

“The Gouri SHG has been given the responsibility by the government of making the cereal for the Anganwadi children, while it is being done at a house which is very unhygienic place. As the government has not taken any action against their carelessness, we protested and complained the same to the Human rights commission,” an activist said.

Upon being asked about the matter, District development Secretary, Saudamini Pradhan said that she will take action against those SHG groups, against whom work negligence complaints are coming.