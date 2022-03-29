Malkangiri Rural Works Superintending Engineer Arrested By Vigilance In DA Case

Malkangiri: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested the Superintending Engineer, Rural Works Division-1 in Malkangiri, Ashish Kumar Das on the charges of amassing a huge cache of disproportionate assets.

Earlier on Sunday, the Vigilance sleuths had unearthed a huge cache of ill-goten properties including Rs 21.75 lakhs cash, 602 grams of gold, and other incriminating documents from Superintending Engineer, Rural Works Division no.1, Malkangiri.

The State Vigilance that carried out raids in connection with a disproportionate assets case involving Superintending Engineer Ashish Kumar Dash stated that the money unearthed is highest ever cash seizure in history of Odisha Vigilance.

Following this, a case of corruption was registered in this connection and Das was taken into judicial custody.