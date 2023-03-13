Malkangiri police nab former Maoist from Andhra for extortion

Malkangiri: A joint team of Malkangiri police and District Voluntary Force (DVF) have arrested a former Maoist, Tapan Saha, for terrorising people in the Swabhimaan area of the district.

Earlier, Tapan was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the then Malkangiri Collector R Vineel Krishna in February 2011. However, after coming out from jail on bail, he had been cooperating with the Maoists.

Police received complaints that Tapan had been extorting money from people by terrorising them with guns in the name of Maoists in the Swabhimaan area.

On the directions of Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani, a joint police team led by Chittarakonda SDPO and Malkangari DVF raided Gilbandha village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and arrested accused Tapan Saha.