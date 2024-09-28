Malkangiri: The health administration of Malkangiri district is on high alert following the positive test for diphtheria of a class 4 boy in a village within the Kalimela block. The young boy has been transferred to the Koraput SLN Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

A medical team was dispatched to the Chitrangpalli Residential School, where he was enrolled, to monitor the health of other students. Blood samples from at least six students have been taken and sent for laboratory analysis. Currently, most students are under observation, according to sources.

Sources report that the boy, named Shiba Madkami, initially presented with a fever. His family took him to a Malkangiri hospital when his condition worsened. Following initial treatment, he was moved to the Koraput Medical College and Hospital. A blood test confirmed that he had contracted diphtheria.

In response, a specialized team of doctors from Bhubaneswar’s public health department visited both Malkangiri and Koraput to investigate the case further. Medical teams have received instructions to conduct door-to-door surveys to check vaccination records.

It is important to note that diphtheria is an extremely contagious disease that can be deadly if not treated. It typically starts in the nose and throat and may affect the skin. Complications from the disease can include difficulty breathing, heart rhythm issues, and even death. Transmission occurs primarily through coughing, sneezing, or close contact with an infected individual or contaminated objects.

In a concerning trend, at least five individuals have reportedly succumbed to this lethal illness in Odisha in June of this year alone.