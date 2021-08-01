Malkangiri: Man Kills 5-YO Boy, Surrenders Before Police

Malkangiri: A man allegedly killed a minor boy and surrendered before police in Malkangiri district. The accused has been identified as Vikas Ray of MV 19 village.

According to the police, the deceased, Ankit Mandal, was missing since Friday. A complaint was also lodged in this regard. While the investigation was underway, Ray reached the police station and confessed to his crime.

Soon after the confession, police reached the accused’s house and seized the body for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the accused has been taken into police custody for further investigation into the case.