Malkangiri: Leopard Skin Seized, Three Arrested
Malkangiri: The forest department here has seized leopard skin and arrested three persons on the charge of smuggling in wildlife body parts.
Based on reliable information, the forest department officials conducted a raid with the local police near Poteru canal area here. During the search, the officials seized leopard skin and arrested three persons in connection with the case.
Following this, a case was registered and the accused persons were forwarded to court, said sources.
