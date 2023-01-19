Leopard Skin
State

Malkangiri: Leopard Skin Seized, Three Arrested

By Pragativadi News Service
8

Malkangiri: The forest department here has seized leopard skin and arrested three persons on the charge of smuggling in wildlife body parts.

Based on reliable information, the forest department officials conducted a raid with the local police near Poteru canal area here. During the search, the officials seized leopard skin and arrested three persons in connection with the case.

Following this, a case was registered and the accused persons were forwarded to court, said sources.

Pragativadi News Service 15804 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking