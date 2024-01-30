Malkangiri Junior Engineer lands in Vigilance net

Malkangiri: Vigilance sleuths today conducted searches simultaneously at the houses of Junior Engineer of CADA Division in Malkangiri on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A team-led by vigilance additional SP comprising three DSPs, eight Inspectors, eight ASIs, and other staff carried out the raids on the strength of a search warrant at the properties belonging to JE Sanjaya Kumar Mohanty at seven locations in Bhubaneswar (Khurdha) Balasore and Malkangiri districts.

The places where raids are being conducted are a three-storeyed building at Deulipanchughanta, Jaleswar in Balasore, one 3 BHK Flat at Raghunathpur in Bhubaneswar, a residential rented house at Malkangiri, his office chamber in Malkangiri, house of his relative at Pokhariput in Bhubaneswar.

The anti-graft officials also raided the paternal house of Mohanty at Paikasida in Jaleswar of Balasore and the residential house of the house owner of Mohanty at Malkangiri.

The vigilance sleuths verified some documents at Mohanty’s residence in Malkangiri. The raids were also carried out at his in-law’s house in Bhubaneswar’s Pokhariput.

As per initial reports, around Rs 1 lakh has been seized from his residence in Malkangiri and the raids are still underway.

Further details into the matter are awaited