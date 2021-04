Malkangiri hottest in Odisha with 40.5 degrees C

Bhubaneswar: Malkangiri is the hottest place in Odisha registering 40.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The temperature of four cities in Odisha was above 40 degree Celsius.

Reports said Titlagarh, Bolangir and Sundergarh have recorded 40 degrees Celsius respectively. The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 36 and 37.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The reduction in day temperature has brought relief to denizens.