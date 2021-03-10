Malkangiri Forest Wing Gears Up To Contain Forest Fire

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of wildfire across the State, officials of the Malkangiri forest division have initiated measures to control forest fires in the region.

An Office Order issued by the Malkangiri Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) stated that a control room has been formed with effect from yesterday (March 9) to collect and transmit the information regarding the occurrence of fire incidents and any other forest offences at the field level.

“The Mobile No 7077658999 is earmarked for the said Control Room and it is at Division Office, Malkangiri under the supervision of Asst. Conservator of Forests (Enforcement), Malkangiri Forest Division. Shri Jagdish Kumar Das, Forester is hereby assigned as the in-charge of above Control Room, ” read the letter.

The DFO has also directed the assigned Forester to furnish a daily report to the Asst. Conservator of Forests (Enforcement) on the important message received and action taken thereon.

Earlier, on Monday, the Odisha government formed a task force on Forest Fire Management to fight raging bushfires in the Similipal biosphere reserve in Mayurbhanj district.