Malkangiri: Fire tender vehicle overturns, five injured

Malkangiri: At least five persons sustained injuries in a road mishap after a fire tender vehicle overturned at Bonda ghat here in Malkangiri district.

The incident took place after the driver of the emergency vehicle lost control over the steering following which the vehicle turned turtle at Bonda ghat. Five persons sustained injuries under the impact of the accident.

As per available information, the fire tenders were en route to an event that will be attended by the DGP.

On being informed, an ambulance arrived at the spot and took the injured to the district headquarters hospital.