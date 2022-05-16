Malkangiri Businessman Forges Sarpanch’s Signature For Transfer Of Teachers, Held

Malkangiri: A Malkangiri-based businessman has been reportedly arrested and forwarded to court for allegedly forging the signature of a Sarpanch and using the same to recommend the transfer of some teachers in the area.

According to reports, a few days ago, the accused, Mousum Khan, who is a businessman, forged the signature of Motu Sarpanch Ruchi Khatam and had sent a letter to the District Education Officer (DEO) and Block Development Officer (BDO), for the transfer of some teachers of the area.

After the matter came to the fore, Motu Sarpanch filed a complaint in this regard. Based on the plaint, police registered a case (50/222) and arrested the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC.