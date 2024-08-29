Malkangiri Bonda Tribe Boy Clears NEET 2024 in First Attempt

Malkangiri: In an inspiring tale of determination and resilience, a youth from the Bonda tribe, originating from the tribal-centric village in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, has overcome poverty and financial hurdles to pass the NEET exam in 2024.

A 19-year-old from Badbel village within the Mudulipada panchayat of Govindapalli block in Malkangiri district has become the first individual from the primitive vulnerable tribal group to succeed in the esteemed medical examination.

Mangala Muduli, the gifted student from the Bonda tribe, not only reached this significant achievement but also gained admission to the renowned MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. He achieved a remarkable 261st rank in the state’s tribal list, which rose to sixth place after the inclusion of extra marks for attending a government school.

Born into a farming family, Muduli finished his education at Mudulipada SSD High School and continued his higher studies at SSD Senior Secondary School in Govindapalli, managed by the SC and ST development department.

Acknowledging his exceptional abilities, his teachers encouraged him to sit for the NEET exam. Remarkably, Muduli passed the exam on his first attempt, a testament to his hard work and commitment.

“His academic performance was always outstanding, so I suggested he take the NEET exam. I assisted him in enrolling in a coaching centre in Balasore, which generously waived his entire fee of Rs 1.20 lakh,” reported TOI, quoting his science teacher Utkal Keshari Das.

Muduli shared his elation with TOI, “Clearing the NEET exam on my first try fills me with immense happiness. My success is owed to my family and Das sir. Having seen the health challenges in my community, I am committed to serving my people.”

The Odisha Government’s ST/SC Department has offered congratulations and conveyed their best wishes to Mangala Muduli as he begins this new chapter.